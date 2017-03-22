BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
March 22 Google:
* Google says it is soon rolling out location sharing on google maps worldwide
* "On both Android and iOS, you’ll be able to share your real-time location with anyone" Source text: (bit.ly/2msS0vx) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.