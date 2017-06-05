BRIEF-CITIC Heavy Industries to acquire Tianjin firm via share issue
* Says it plans to acquire Tianjin Santroll Electric Automobile Technology Co via share issue, share trade remains suspended
June 5 Gopeng Bhd
* Kota Bahroe Estates' production of FFB for May 2017 was 2,370.72 tonnes Source text (bit.ly/2rAGhKw) Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to acquire Tianjin Santroll Electric Automobile Technology Co via share issue, share trade remains suspended
* Says approved set up of rice bran oil refinery & solvent extract automated plant at West Bengal at cost of INR 300 million