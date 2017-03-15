March 15 GoPro Inc

* Gopro affirms q1 2017 revenue at the high end of the guidance range and targets full-year non-gaap profitability for 2017

* Gopro inc says cuts 2017 operating expenses by more than $200 million year over year

* Gopro inc- also announced a restructuring that reduces full-year gaap operating expenses to below $585 million

* Gopro inc- will incur total aggregate charges of up to $10 million for restructuring

* Gopro - reduction in operating expenses is achieved with cuts to program costs, headcount, open positions, totaling elimination of about 270 positions

* Gopro inc- expects to recognize restructuring charges in q1 of 2017

* Gopro inc- "expect to be ebitda positive for full-year 2017"

* Gopro inc says expect to deliver revenue in upper end of guidance range of between $190 million and $210 million in first quarter of 2017