BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
March 13 Gordmans Stores Inc
* Gordmans files voluntary petition for relief under chapter 11
* Gordmans Stores Inc - entered into an agreement with Tiger Capital Group Llc and Great American Group Llc for sale in liquidation of inventory
* Gordmans Stores Inc - "until further notice, all Gordmans Stores are operating as usual without interruption" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION