Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
April 28 Gore Spain Holdings Socimi I SA :
* FY net profit 3.4 million euros ($3.7 million) versus 48,352 euros year ago
* FY net sales 3.7 million euros versus 1.5 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/2pcum6a
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9175 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
SAO PAULO, May 26 The powerful Brazilian Rural Society group said on Friday it had sent a letter to development bank BNDES demanding the ouster of the Batista brothers from the board of meatpacker JBS SA following a corruption scandal involving the family that founded and runs the company.