April 6 Gore Spain Holdings Socimi I SA
:
* Says formalizes sale of 12 companies from the logistics
warehouses section of its assets portfolio for 243.4 million
euros ($259.3 million)
* Says price represents a premium of 25 pct over the assets
valuation, carried out on June 30, 2016
* Says after this sale, its portfolio will be comprised of 6
companies and corresponding assets, with an approximate
valuation of 103 million euros
($1 = 0.9389 euros)
