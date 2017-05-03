BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
May 3 Gorman-rupp Co:
* Gorman-Rupp Co - announced that it intends to transfer listing of its common stock to new york stock exchange from nyse market
* Gorman-Rupp - co's common stock, which will continue to trade under ticker symbol grc, is expected to commence trading on NYSE effective may 16, 2017
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results