BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Gorman-Rupp Co:
* Gorman-Rupp reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 sales fell 7.6 percent to $92.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.19
* Backlog of orders was $96.9 million at march 31, 2017 compared to $111.0 million at march 31, 2016
* Capital expenditures for full-year 2017 are presently planned to be in range of $8 to $10 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
