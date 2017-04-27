April 27Gospell Digital Technology Co Ltd

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 45 percent to 75 percent, or to be 9.2 million yuan to 20.2 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 36.6 million yuan

* Says expected decrease of sales, increase of administrative expenses and financial expenses as main reasons for the forecast

