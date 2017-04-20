April 20 Gosun Holding Co Ltd

* Says company owner plans to increase by up to 1.0 billion yuan ($145.22 million) worth of company shares, or by up to 50 million shares in the company, within 12 months

($1 = 6.8860 Chinese yuan renminbi)