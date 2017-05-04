BRIEF-Teamax Smart City Technology's unit plans management firm, scraps plan to buy property assets
* Says unit plans to set up investment management firm worth 200 million yuan ($29.28 million) with partners
May 4 Gourmet Master Co Ltd :
* Co revised 2016 dividend payment plan
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$5 per share to shareholders for 2016
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute stock dividend worth T$1 instead of T$0.5 announced previously for every one share
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/bMcT5K
