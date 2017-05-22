BRIEF-Sears Canada says co, certain units obtains creditor protection under CCAA
* Sears Canada obtains creditor protection under CCAA; will continue executing its reinvention
May 22 Government of Puerto Rico:
* Government of Puerto Rico says Title III petitions under PROMESA filed for two government entities
* Government of Puerto Rico says the 2 entities will operate in ordinary course, will continue services on uninterrupted basis
* Government of Puerto Rico says government of Puerto Rico will continue its discussions with creditors and will work to achieve consensual agreements
* Government of Puerto Rico - commencement of title iii proceedings for entities imposes stay that prevents creditors from taking actions to collect money, debts owed by entities
* Government of Puerto Rico says title iii filings covers Puerto Rico HTA and ERS of the Government of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico
* SMBC to provide bridge loans worth tens of blns of yen -sources