June 28 Government Properties Income Trust :

* Government Properties Income Trust - entered into a commitment letter, or the commitment letter, with Citigroup Global Markets Inc

* Government Properties Income Trust - Citigroup and other banks committed to provide 364-day senior unsecured bridge loan facility in of up to $750.0 million

* Government Properties Income Trust - co required to pay interest at rate of LIBOR plus premium of 1.40% per annum on borrowings under bridge loan facility

* Government Properties Income Trust - co may use borrowings under loan facility to finance deal with First Potomac Realty Trust

* Government Properties Income Trust - if FPO terminates deal with co, FPO will be required to pay co a termination fee of $25 million