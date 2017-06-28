BRIEF-Street Capital appoints new president and CEO
* Street Capital Group Inc - Duncan Hannay has been appointed president and CEO of Street Capital
June 28 Government Properties Income Trust
* Government Properties Income Trust announces proposed public offering of 25,000,000 common shares
* Government Properties Income Trust - Commenced a public offering of 25 million of its common shares
* Government Properties Income Trust - Expects to use net proceeds to fund, in part, its previously announced acquisition of First Potomac Realty Trust Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HELSINKI, June 29 The Finnish government said on Wednesday it would press ahead with its planned health care reform but would address objections raised by a key parliamentary committee which said parts of the proposal were in breach of Finland's constitution.