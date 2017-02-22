BRIEF-Uniqa says to pay 0.49 eur/shr dividend for 2016
* Approved a dividend of 49 cents per dividend entitled share for financial year 2016
Feb 22 Government Properties Income Trust :
* Government Properties Income Trust announces fourth quarter and year end 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.58
* Government Properties Income Trust- Q4 normalized FFO of $0.58 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 29 Brazilian healthcare services provider Notre Dame Intermédica Sistema de Saúde SA on Monday filed for regulatory clearance to launch an initial public offering, the latest in a wave of stock listings in Latin America's largest economy after a years-long drought.