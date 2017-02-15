BRIEF-Spero Global issues 30th series convertible bonds worth 7 bln won
* Says it completed issuance of 30th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 7 billion won
Feb 15 (Reuters) -
* Governor Cuomo announces Spotify to relocate and expand its US headquarters at 4 world trade center Source text : on.ny.gov/2lRUHCf
* Says it signed a 2.93 billion won contract with Amkor TechnoIogy korea Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment