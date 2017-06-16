June 16 Gowest Gold Ltd-
* Gowest to acquire 50% ownership interest in Redstone Mill
* Gowest Gold Ltd - Gowest and Northern Sun enter into a
definitive agreement to operate mill as a 50/50 joint-venture
* Upon completion of transaction, co, Northern Sun Mining,
will hold a 50% interest in jvco
* Gowest GOLD LTD - gowest, northern sun and jvco will enter
into a unanimous shareholder agreement
* Gowest gold ltd - assets will be transferred to jvco free
and clear of all liens or encumbrances
* Gowest GOld Ltd - redstone mill is currently wholly-owned
by northern sun and has capacity to process approximately 1,500
tonnes of ore-per-day
* Gowest Gold - jvco will assume obligations, liabilities
relating to redstone mill, in exchange for shares of jvco having
aggregate deemed value of $23 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: