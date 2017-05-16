May 16 GP Investments Acquisition Corp
* GP investments Acquisition Corp - Rimini Street, Inc. and
co have entered into a definitive merger agreement
* GP Investments Acquisition Corp - merger agreement, which
will result in the merger of Rimini Street with and into GPIAC
* GP Investments Acquisition Corp - at closing of
transaction, GPIAC is expected to be renamed Rimini Street Inc -
SEC filing
* GP Investments Acquisition-upon transaction closing, Seth
A. Ravin will be appointed CEO and chairman of the board of
directors of combined entity
Source: (bit.ly/2pQhdxA)
Further company coverage: