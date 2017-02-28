Feb 28 GP Strategies Corp

* GP Strategies reports fourth quarter 2016 earnings of $0.40 per share

* Q4 revenue $127.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $125.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S