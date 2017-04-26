BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 27 GPT Group
* GPT is on track to achieve FFO per security growth of approximately 2 per cent for full year 2017
* GPT is on track to achieve distribution per security growth of approximately 5 per cent for full year 2017
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.