Feb 17 GPT Infraprojects Ltd:

* Says GPTInfra bags order valued at Rs. 64 crore

* Says order from Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

* Says order for construction of major bridge over river Chanderbagha, ROB and RUB in Uttarakhand

* Says the completion period is 18 months