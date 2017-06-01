US STOCKS-Healthcare stocks jump after Republicans unveil plan; banks, staples slip
* Dow down 0.06 pct, S&P down 0.05 pct, Nasdaq up 0.04 pct (Recasts with close of trading, adds commentary)
June 1 GPT Infraprojects Ltd
* Seeks members' nod for raising of funds by way of issue of securities up to INR 1 billion
* Seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1
* Seeks members' nod to make investments and loan(s) upto 750 million rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 22 Wall Street's major indexes ended little changed on Thursday as gains in healthcare stocks after Senate Republicans unveiled their proposal to replace Obamacare were offset by declines in financial and consumer staples sectors.