British Airways suffers flight delays after global IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
April 27 Graham Holdings Co:
* Co's units entered into contribution and transfer agreement to contribute institutional assets, operations of Kaplan University - SEC Filing
* Transfer agreement to contribute institutional assets,operations of KU to new, nonprofit, public-benefit corp affiliated with Purdue University
* Transfer agreement in exchange for transition and operations support agreement
* Pursuant to TOSA, units to provide non-academic operations support to new university for initial 30 year term, buy-out option after 6 years
* In consideration of transfer of institutional assets, at closing, new , nonprofit, public benefit corp shall pay ICA $1.00 in cash Source text: (bit.ly/2ppSjHJ) Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
May 26 Hackers used malware to steal customer payment data from most of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's restaurants over a span of three weeks, the company said on Friday, adding to woes at the chain whose sales had just started recovering from a string of food safety lapses in 2015.