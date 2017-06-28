BRIEF-Oasis Management raises stake in Premier Foods to 8.84 pct -filing
* Oasis Management Company Ltd discloses 8.84 pct voting rights in Premier Foods Plc - regulatory filing Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
June 28 GRAINES VOLTZ SA:
* H1 REVENUE EUR 46.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 49.3 MILLION YEAR AGO
* H1 RECURRING OPERATING INCOME EUR 4.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
* H1 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 2.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.1 MILLION YEAR AGO
* CONFIRMS PREVIOUS FORECAST FOR FY 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2uiCVw3 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, June 29 Artemis, the investment arm of Kering's founding Pinault family, said on Thursday it had taken a minority stake in fashion house Maison Valli with a view to acquiring control at a later stage.