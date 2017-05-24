BRIEF-Summer Infant Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $30 million - SEC filing
* Summer Infant Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $30 million - SEC filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rGEYcs)
May 24 Grammer CEO at AGM
* Says aims to use proceeds from mandatory convertible bond for small acquisitions in electronics and to strengthen North America presence
* Says trends like autonomous driving hold enormous potential for interiors suppliers
* Says company currently has more than 100 development projects
* Affirms EBIT margin to rise to 7 percent by 2021
* Says could imagine acquisitions in interiors in near future
* Says margin on headrests to grow thanks to partnership with Chinese
* Says Brazil's commercial vehicle market could surprise with slight growth for the first time in five years in 2017
* Says order intake decline of over 300 million eur equates to lost revenues of 50 million eur/year from 2019 if no new orders come in
* Says order books still well filled at the moment
* Says shareholder Cascade's conduct is causing concern that it is pursuing only its own goals
* Honda Motor, Toyota Motor and Nissan Motor will continue to financially support Takata after it files for bankruptcy protection - Nikkei