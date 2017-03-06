Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 29
ZURICH, May 29 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.10 percent higher at 9,051 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
March 6 Gran Colombia Gold Corp:
* Gran Colombia Gold announces 2017 outlook and proposals to improve capital structure
* Expects to produce a total of 150,000 to 160,000 ounces of gold for full year
* In 2017, company expects that its total cash cost will remain below $720 per ounce sold
* AISC for full year will remain below $900 per ounce
* Gran Colombia Gold - proposal to extend maturity, on voluntary basis, of 2020 debentures, will seek shareholder approval related to maturity extension
* Proposing to consolidate its issued and outstanding common shares on a ten-for-one basis (10:1) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 29 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.10 percent higher at 9,051 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
HONG KONG, May 29 China's Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co Ltd on Monday said shareholder Shanghai Yiguo E-Commerce Co Ltd would sell an 18 percent stake in supermarket chain operator to a unit of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.