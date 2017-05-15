UPDATE 1-Ethiopian Airlines places order for 10 Airbus planes
ADDIS ABABA, June 20 Ethiopian Airlines has placed an order for 10 Airbus A350-900 aeroplanes, it said on Tuesday, in addition to at least another 10 it already has on order.
May 15 Gran Colombia Gold Corp:
* Gran Colombia Gold announces first quarter 2017 results
* Gold production in Q1 of 2017 totalled 39,008 ounces, up 24% from Q1 last year
* Revenue of $45.7 million in Q1 of 2017, up 33%
* Gran Colombia Gold Corp - remains on track with its production guidance for 2017 calendar year of a total of 150,000 to 160,000 ounces of gold
* Qtrly adjusted income per share $0.16
* Qtrly loss per share $0.04
FRANKFURT/LONDON, June 20 Metals recycler Befesa has attracted bids from several private equity groups as its owner mulls whether to list the company on the stock exchange or opt for an outright sale.