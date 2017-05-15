May 15 Gran Colombia Gold Corp:

* Gran Colombia Gold announces first quarter 2017 results

* Gold production in Q1 of 2017 totalled 39,008 ounces, up 24% from Q1 last year

* Revenue of $45.7 million in Q1 of 2017, up 33%

* Gran Colombia Gold Corp - remains on track with its production guidance for 2017 calendar year of a total of 150,000 to 160,000 ounces of gold

* Qtrly adjusted income per share $0.16

* Qtrly loss per share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: