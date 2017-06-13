BRIEF-Forestar says unsolicited proposal from D.R. Horton constitutes “superior proposal”
* Forestar board of directors determines unsolicited proposal from d.r. Horton constitutes a “superior proposal”
June 13 Gran Colombia Gold Corp:
* Gran Colombia Gold Corp - Gran Colombia Gold to redeem approximately 5.7 pct of 2020 debentures on July 31, 2017
* Gran Colombia Gold Corp - produced a total of 15,444 ounces of gold in month of may Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Inventronics appoints new directors and announces reclassification as a tier 2 issuer on tsx venture exchange