May 12 Gran Colombia Gold Corp
* Gran colombia gold receives consent to extend maturity of
us$47 million of senior secured convertible debentures to 2024
* Gran colombia gold corp- in addition, holders of a total
of us$47.0 million of 2020 debentures elected to extend their
2020 debentures to 2024
* Gran colombia gold - expects to enter into a supplemental
indenture with its trustee shortly to implement amendments
described in consent solicitation
* Gran colombia gold corp- also expected that extension of
2020 debentures will be made effective may 31, 2017
* Gran colombia gold corp- has received conditional listing
approval from toronto stock exchange for listing of extended
debentures
