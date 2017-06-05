PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 23
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 5 Gran Tierra Energy Inc-
* Gran Tierra Energy Inc provides operations update highlighted by continued success with costayaco a-limestone, acordionero development and putumayo exploration
* Gran Tierra Energy - qtrly wi production currently 33,684 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up 13% from q1 2017's average wi production of 29,879 boepd
* Gran Tierra Energy Inc - as we guided for 2017, we are on track for continuous production growth through end of year and into 2018
* Gran Tierra Energy Inc - gran Tierra is well positioned for potential growth in 2017 and beyond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 23 In today's U.S. shale fields, tiny sensors attached to production gear harvest data on everything from pumping pressure to the heat and rotational speed of drill bits boring into the rocky earth.