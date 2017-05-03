May 3 Gran Tierra Energy Inc

* Gran Tierra Energy- increased average wi production before royalties in q1 2017 to 29,879 barrels of oil equivalent per day, 17% higher than q1 2016

* Gran Tierra Energy Inc - expects 2017 average wi production before royalties to be 34,000 to 38,000 boepd from company's assets in Colombia and Brazil

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.03