July 18, 2017 / 1:22 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Grand Baoxin Auto expects group to record increase in HY profit

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Grand Baoxin Auto Group Ltd

* Expected that group will record a substantial increase in its unaudited consolidated profit for six months ended 30 June 2017

* Expected HY profit attributable to owners of parent for reporting period will represent an increase of no less than 500 pct

* Expected results due to growth of revenue from automobile sales and after-sales businesses after its integration with china grand automotive services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

