BRIEF-Chico's FAS Inc declares cash dividend of $0.0825/shr
* Chico's FAS Inc declares cash dividend of $0.0825 per share
June 7 Grand Baoxin Auto Group Ltd:
* Company and placing agents entered into legally binding placing arrangements
* Applied for resumption of trading of shares on stock exchange with effect from 7 June 2017
* Placing agents agreed to procure placees to subscribe for placing shares
* Maximum gross proceeds and maximum net proceeds from placing will be HK$980 million and about HK$972.2 million respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On June 16, 2017, company's board of directors voted to expand board to nine members - SEC filing