GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei nears two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
May 4 Grand Canyon Education Inc:
* Sees Q2 net revenue of $212.7 million, target operating margin 22.4%, diluted eps of $0.68
* Sees Q3 net revenue of $228.7 million; target operating margin 24.4% ; diluted EPS of $0.73
* Grand Canyon Education Inc reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $1.16
* Q1 revenue $248.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $244.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees full year 2017 net revenue of $955.8 million; target operating margin 27.7% ; diluted EPS of $3.64
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.63, revenue view $212.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.47, revenue view $951.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Avita Medical Ltd says new randomized trial shows ReCell heals donor sites faster