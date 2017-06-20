BRIEF-No job layoffs happening at India's Infosys - CEO Sikka
* CEO Sikka says the 10,000 Infosys plans to hire in the United States will not come at the cost of Indian jobs
June 20 GRAND CITY PROPERTIES SA:
* GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A. ANNOUNCES CAPITAL INCREASE
* TO INCREASE TOTAL SHARE CAPITAL FROM EUR 15,378,888.30 BY UP TO EUR 1,100,000.00 TO UP TO EUR 16,478,888.30 THROUGH ISSUE OF UP TO 11,000,000 NEW SHARES WITH PAR VALUE OF EUR 0.10 EACH
* ISSUE PRICE FOR NEW SHARES WILL BE DETERMINED ON BASIS OF OUTCOME OF AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING PROCESS
* SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS OF EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS WERE EXCLUDED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Chairman says there would be net additions in hiring in future, although at a slower pace