May 16 Grand-flo Bhd

* Enters shares sale agreement with Thanawat Lertwattanarak, to dispose 32 million Simat shares, representing about 8.086% equity interest in Simat

* Deal for total cash consideration of THB106.6 million

* 57% of total gross proceeds from disposal will be used to repay a 2-year term loan