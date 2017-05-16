UPDATE 1-Japan govt-led group tells Toshiba to fix chip spat with Western Digital -sources
* Western Digital seeking court injunction, says contract breached
May 16 Grand-flo Bhd
* Enters shares sale agreement with Thanawat Lertwattanarak, to dispose 32 million Simat shares, representing about 8.086% equity interest in Simat
* Deal for total cash consideration of THB106.6 million
* 57% of total gross proceeds from disposal will be used to repay a 2-year term loan Source text:(bit.ly/2rbDtG3) Further company coverage:
* Western Digital seeking court injunction, says contract breached
June 20 Shenzhen Sunline Tech Co Ltd * Says its shares to resume trade on June 21 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2sRBTtN Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)