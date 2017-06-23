Israel's Frutarom buys 80 pct of Brazilian ice cream maker SDFLC
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).
June 23 Grand Parade Investments Ltd:
* Says Tasneem Karriem has been appointed as chief executive officer of GPI Group
* Dylan Pienaar standing down as financial director of company; will remain on GPI board as an executive director
* Says Shaun Barends has been appointed as new financial director
* Appointments all take effect on 1 July 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
SYDNEY, June 25 Australia said on Sunday it will push for greater powers to tackle the use of encrypted messaging services used by terrorists and criminals at an upcoming meeting of ministers from the "Five Eyes" intelligence network.