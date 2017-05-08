BRIEF-Tata Motors to merge unit TML Drivelines with self
* Says to merge unit TML Drivelines with self Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rLuOeN) Further company coverage:
May 8 Grand Peace Group Holdings Ltd
* Group expects to report significant increase in loss for three months ended 31 march 2017
* Expected result due to increase in administrative expenses of group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says to merge unit TML Drivelines with self Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rLuOeN) Further company coverage:
ZURICH, June 20 Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.