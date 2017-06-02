BRIEF-Bajaj Finance allots NCDs worth 6 bln rupees
* Says allots NCDs worth 6 billion rupees
June 2 Grande Holdings Ltd
* Application has been made by company for resumption of trading in shares on stock exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 5 June 2017
* Company was recently notified by and is in discussion with auditor on statements for fifteen months ended 31 March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, June 23 Four Arab states boycotting Qatar over alleged support for terrorism have sent Doha a list of 13 demands including closing Al Jazeera television and reducing ties to their regional adversary Iran, an official of one of the four countries said.