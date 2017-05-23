US STOCKS-U.S. stocks rise on tech gains, oil rebound
* Indexes up: Dow 0.09 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.44 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
May 23 Grande West Transportation Group Inc -
* Grande West Transportation Group - current total firm orders for 2017 and first half 2018 delivery are 276 buses valued at over $100 million cad
* Grande West Transportation Group Inc - announce new orders for 9 vicinity buses for a combined order total of approximately $4.5 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 U.S. energy firms added oil rigs for a record 23rd week in a row, extending a year-long drilling recovery as producers boost spending on expectations crude prices will rise in future months despite this week's decline to a 10-month low. Drillers added 11 oil rigs in the week to June 23, bringing the total count up to 758, the most since April 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said in its closely followed report on Friday.