Nikkei ends lower as stronger yen takes a toll, Takata shares plummet
TOKYO, June 22 Japan's Nikkei share average erased early modest gains on Thursday and edged down, as a stronger yen took its toll on market sentiment.
June 8 Granite Construction Inc:
* Granite awarded $36 million site development project in California
* Granite Construction Inc- Granite will book contract into its q2 2017 backlog
* Granite Construction Inc- construction is scheduled to begin in q3 of 2017 and is scheduled to be complete by q2 of 201 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 22 Japan's Nikkei share average erased early modest gains on Thursday and edged down, as a stronger yen took its toll on market sentiment.
PARIS, June 22 Iran's Zagros Airlines has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to buy 28 new Airbus planes, comprising 20 A320neo jets and eight A330neo aircraft, Airbus said in a statement.