BRIEF-Granite awarded $855 mln JV design-build highway project in Texas

July 18 (Reuters) - Granite Construction Inc

* Granite awarded $855 million joint venture design-build highway project in Texas

* Granite Construction Inc - Granite booked its 30 percent share of $855 million joint venture project into backlog during Q2 of 2017

* Granite Construction Inc - work is scheduled to begin in july 2017 and conclude in spring 2022

* Granite Construction Inc - awarded sh-99 grand parkway design-build contract for segments h, i-1, and i-2 by Texas Department Of Transportation