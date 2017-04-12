BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 12 Granite Construction Inc:
* Granite awarded $59 million airport project in Los Angeles
* Approximately $16 million of the $59 million was booked into backlog in Q4 of 2016 and $43 million of the $59 million in Q1 of 2017
* Construction of project is currently underway with Granite's portion of work scheduled to be complete by December 2019
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results