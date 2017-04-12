April 12 Granite Construction Inc:

* Granite awarded $59 million airport project in Los Angeles

* Approximately $16 million of the $59 million was booked into backlog in Q4 of 2016 and $43 million of the $59 million in Q1 of 2017

* Construction of project is currently underway with Granite's portion of work scheduled to be complete by December 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: