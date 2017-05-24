May 24 Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc

* Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC filing

* Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc says intends to apply to have its common stock listed on NYSE under the symbol "GPMT"

* J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup among underwriters to IPO Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qfLRAI) Further company coverage: [Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc]