EU confirms rollover of Russia sanctions
BRUSSELS, June 22 European Union leaders agreed on Thursday to extend sanctions imposed on Russia for its intervention in Ukraine by another six months, European Council President Donald Tusk said.
May 24 Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc
* Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC filing
* Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc says intends to apply to have its common stock listed on NYSE under the symbol "GPMT"
* J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup among underwriters to IPO Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qfLRAI) Further company coverage: [Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc]
CAIRO, June 22 Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has signed off on a stamp duty on stock exchange transactions for both buyers and sellers, set at 1.25 Egyptian pounds per 1,000 for the first year, a decree published in the official gazette on Thursday showed.