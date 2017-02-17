Feb 17 Granite Construction Inc

* Granite reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $1.42

* Q4 revenue rose 6.1 percent to $2.5 billion

* Q4 revenue view $685.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Until federal spending increases, 2017 outlook for public-market growth is limited

* Sees FY17 consolidated EBITDA margin of 6.5 pct to 7.5 pct

* Granite Construction Inc - low-double digit consolidated revenue growth for 2017 expected