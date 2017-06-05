June 5 Granite Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Granite Real Estate Investment Trust - ‍commented on report by ISS regarding proxy contest for granite board seats initiated by Frontfour Capital, Sandpiper Group​

* Granite Real Estate Investment Trust - "we believe ISS recommendation is wrong"

* Granite Real Estate Investment Trust - " outcome of several recent shareholder votes at other companies has been contrary to ISS recommendations"