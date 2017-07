July 27 (Reuters) - Graubuendner Kantonalbank:

* h1 Group Profit: Chf 98.7 Million / + 9.2%​

* h1 Operating Profit Chf 105.4 Million / + 15.0%‍​

* Raises 2017 Outlook

* EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS TO COME IN AT CHF 178 TO 183 MILLION AND PROFIT PER PREFERENCE SHARE AT CHF 73.00 IN 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)