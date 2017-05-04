BRIEF-CAE signs series of commercial, business aviation training contracts
* CAE signs a series of commercial and business aviation training contracts valued at approximately C$85 million
May 4 Gray Television Inc
* Gray to acquire WCAX-TV in Burlington, Vermont
* Deal for $29.0 million
* Gray Television Inc - anticipate that transaction will be leverage neutral, immediately free cash flow accretive
* Gray Television-deal will be funded primarily through use of cash on hand at closing and, if necessary, borrowings under existing senior credit facility
* Sanjeev Kapur joins Metlife as chief marketing officer for Asia