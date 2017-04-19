BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 19 Great Ajax Corp-
* Great Ajax Corp announces public offering of convertible notes
* Great Ajax Corp says underwritten public offering of approximately $75 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2024
* Great Ajax Corp says intends to use net proceeds from this offering to acquire additional mortgage loans
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.