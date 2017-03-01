BRIEF-Charter Hall Retail Reit acquires Salamander Bay Centre
* Executed a contract to acquire Salamander Bay Centre in Port Stephens region, NSW for a total consideration of $174.5 million
March 1 Great Ajax Corp
* Great ajax corp. Announces results for the quarter ended december 31, 2016
* Q4 earnings per share $0.33
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net interest income $12.1 million versus $11.8 million in q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
